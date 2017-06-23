AXP - Foam Party

You've slid through SWOTVAC, soaked up those study notes and let it all go by crying your way through exams. Now treat yourself with the wettest, wildest, slipperiest AXP Monash has to offer!



It's time to get lathered up and moister than an oyster at our Foam Party AXP as MONSU Caulfield teams up with:

- MMSS

- Caulfield Arts Society

- Malaysian Students Society - MASS Monash Caulfield

- ESports at Monash - ESM

- Monash HKSA



So slide in quick and soak up the good times. Make sure you dress for some suds! This is an AXP you won't want to let slip away!



Tickets go on sale at Stress Less Day - MONSU Caulfield on the lawn, at the MONSU Workshop and online



- Venue: Royal Melbourne Hotel

- Where: 629 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

- When: Friday, 23rd June

- Dress: Something you want to get foamy!

- Tickets: $15



Looking forward to getting you wet ;)

♥ MONSU!!



PS. Strictly an 18+ Event. No ID no entry.

Management has the right to refuse entry.

PPS. Areas of the venue will be slippery from foam, please be mindful and careful of this.

PPPS. Tickets are non refundable.

PPPPS. We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.