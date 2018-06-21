SOLD OUT Coachella After Exam Party

You've cried over textbooks, pulled all nighters and ground your way through your final exams, but none of that matters now, because it's times to party with our Coachella AXP Party! Bust out the crazy outfits with wacky patterns, floral dresses, bandanas and necklaces as we bring the festival vibes to Caulfield!



Coming together with the biggest and baddest clubs at Monash MONSU Caulfield is teaming up with BCSS Caulfield MMSS, Caulfield Arts Society, Monash Art Design and Architecture Student Society, Monash Music Club （Caulfield） and Monash Multicultural Indian Club to present Monash’s biggest ever After Exam Party!



It wouldn't be a Coachella party without a crazy music lineup so we've got a mental DJ DROP coming at you soon to keep you partying all night long!!



Skip the notoriously long music festival lines and exorbitantly overpriced drinks with our dope DRINK SEPCIALS to be announced!



♣ WHEN: Thursday 21st June 2018

♣ WHERE: Prince (29 Fitzroy St, St Kilda)

♣ TIME: 9PM – 3am

♣ PRICE: $15



❤️ MONSU!



---

Strictly an 18+ event. No ID no entry.

Management has the right to refuse entry.

Tickets are non refundable.

We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.



MONSU Caulfield encourages:

*Drinking Responsibly

*Looking after your mates

*Planning your trip home

*Staying safe

*Drinking H2O

*And Having Fun!