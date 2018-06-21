Sold Out

SOLD OUT Coachella After Exam Party

by MONSU Caulfield
$13.68 – $22.08

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

Prince Bandroom

29 Fitzroy Street

Saint Kilda, VIC 3182

Australia

View Map

Refund Policy

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Event description

Description

You've cried over textbooks, pulled all nighters and ground your way through your final exams, but none of that matters now, because it's times to party with our Coachella AXP Party! Bust out the crazy outfits with wacky patterns, floral dresses, bandanas and necklaces as we bring the festival vibes to Caulfield!

Coming together with the biggest and baddest clubs at Monash MONSU Caulfield is teaming up with BCSS Caulfield MMSS, Caulfield Arts Society, Monash Art Design and Architecture Student Society, Monash Music Club （Caulfield） and Monash Multicultural Indian Club to present Monash’s biggest ever After Exam Party!

It wouldn't be a Coachella party without a crazy music lineup so we've got a mental DJ DROP coming at you soon to keep you partying all night long!!

Skip the notoriously long music festival lines and exorbitantly overpriced drinks with our dope DRINK SEPCIALS to be announced!

♣ WHEN: Thursday 21st June 2018
♣ WHERE: Prince (29 Fitzroy St, St Kilda)
♣ TIME: 9PM – 3am
♣ PRICE: $15

❤️ MONSU!

---
Strictly an 18+ event. No ID no entry.
Management has the right to refuse entry.
Tickets are non refundable.
We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.

MONSU Caulfield encourages:
*Drinking Responsibly
*Looking after your mates
*Planning your trip home
*Staying safe
*Drinking H2O
*And Having Fun!

Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in Saint Kilda Party Arts

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

Prince Bandroom

29 Fitzroy Street

Saint Kilda, VIC 3182

Australia

View Map

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved