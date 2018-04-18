Fetish Party 2018 | MONSU Caulfield

Description
Calling all flexible firemen, naughty nurses and sultry schoolgirls - it's that time of year again!
Get your Fetish on as MONSU whip's out those infamous party vibes; witness sexy performers, thumping DJs and share your outrageous outfits with friends!
FETISH PARTY!
End your Safe ‘n’ Sexy week with a bang by celebrating with us in our sensual fetish themed dress up party.
GET CREATIVE because this year, we are running a fashion show where prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed people! Get ready to bust out your lustiest latex, leather, lycra, lace and general lewdness.
⌘ WHERE: TBA
⌘ WHEN: Wednesday 18th April, 9PM-Late
⌘ DRESS CODE: Your best (most regrettable) fetish costume - No costume, no entry
⌘ TICKETS: $15-20 (Capped FOUR tickets per person)
Tickets will be released on MONDAY 19th MARCH @ 11AM from MONSU’s Workshop (Building S, Level 2) as well as online!
More details to cum soon!
♥ MONSU
---
Strictly an 18+ event. No ID no entry.
Management has the right to refuse entry.
Tickets are non refundable.
We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.
MONSU Caulfield encourages:
*Drinking Responsibly
*Looking after your mates
*Planning your trip home
*Staying safe
*Drinking H2O
*And Having Fun!