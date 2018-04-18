Fetish Party 2018 | MONSU Caulfield

Calling all flexible firemen, naughty nurses and sultry schoolgirls - it's that time of year again!



Get your Fetish on as MONSU whip's out those infamous party vibes; witness sexy performers, thumping DJs and share your outrageous outfits with friends!



FETISH PARTY!



End your Safe ‘n’ Sexy week with a bang by celebrating with us in our sensual fetish themed dress up party.



GET CREATIVE because this year, we are running a fashion show where prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed people! Get ready to bust out your lustiest latex, leather, lycra, lace and general lewdness.



⌘ WHERE: TBA

⌘ WHEN: Wednesday 18th April, 9PM-Late

⌘ DRESS CODE: Your best (most regrettable) fetish costume - No costume, no entry

⌘ TICKETS: $15-20 (Capped FOUR tickets per person)



Tickets will be released on MONDAY 19th MARCH @ 11AM from MONSU’s Workshop (Building S, Level 2) as well as online!



More details to cum soon!



♥ MONSU





---

Strictly an 18+ event. No ID no entry.

Management has the right to refuse entry.

Tickets are non refundable.

We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.



MONSU Caulfield encourages:

*Drinking Responsibly

*Looking after your mates

*Planning your trip home

*Staying safe

*Drinking H2O

*And Having Fun!