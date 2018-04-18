$16.84 – $27.33

Fetish Party 2018 | MONSU Caulfield

by MONSU Caulfield
$16.84 – $27.33

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

Room 680

680 Glenferrie Road

Hawthorn, VIC 3122

Australia

View Map

Refund Policy

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Event description

Description

Calling all flexible firemen, naughty nurses and sultry schoolgirls - it's that time of year again!

Get your Fetish on as MONSU whip's out those infamous party vibes; witness sexy performers, thumping DJs and share your outrageous outfits with friends!

FETISH PARTY!

End your Safe ‘n’ Sexy week with a bang by celebrating with us in our sensual fetish themed dress up party.

GET CREATIVE because this year, we are running a fashion show where prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed people! Get ready to bust out your lustiest latex, leather, lycra, lace and general lewdness.

⌘ WHERE: TBA
⌘ WHEN: Wednesday 18th April, 9PM-Late
⌘ DRESS CODE: Your best (most regrettable) fetish costume - No costume, no entry
⌘ TICKETS: $15-20 (Capped FOUR tickets per person)

Tickets will be released on MONDAY 19th MARCH @ 11AM from MONSU’s Workshop (Building S, Level 2) as well as online!

More details to cum soon!

♥ MONSU


---
Strictly an 18+ event. No ID no entry.
Management has the right to refuse entry.
Tickets are non refundable.
We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.

MONSU Caulfield encourages:
*Drinking Responsibly
*Looking after your mates
*Planning your trip home
*Staying safe
*Drinking H2O
*And Having Fun!

Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in Hawthorn Party Other

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

Room 680

680 Glenferrie Road

Hawthorn, VIC 3122

Australia

View Map

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved